A man was charged after he allegedly went into a central Alberta home and tried to make a sandwich.

The man entered a Stettler home at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 16. He tried to make a sandwich, but the homeowner found him and he left on foot.

According to RCMP, he was intoxicated by a drug at the time.

Trevor Reid, 27, was arrested for Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House.

Reid is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on Sept. 26 for this charge and for failing to comply with conditions of previously issued court documents.