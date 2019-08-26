Intruder arrested after attempting to make sandwich in Stettler home
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 2:54PM MDT
A man was charged after he allegedly went into a central Alberta home and tried to make a sandwich.
The man entered a Stettler home at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 16. He tried to make a sandwich, but the homeowner found him and he left on foot.
According to RCMP, he was intoxicated by a drug at the time.
Trevor Reid, 27, was arrested for Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House.
Reid is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on Sept. 26 for this charge and for failing to comply with conditions of previously issued court documents.