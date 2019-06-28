Investigation continues after man struck by train
A man is in stable condition after he was hit by a train in Whitecourt. (Whitecourt Press)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 11:10AM MDT
Whitecourt RCMP continue to investigate after responding to reports of a male being struck by a train Thursday.
RCMP responded to a call at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday on railway property near 50 Avenue in Whitecourt.
Police say the cause of the collision is unknown, but drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be factors.
A 45-year-old male was sent to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.