Firefighters were busy Monday morning, battling a blaze at a commercial building north of the downtown core.

Crews were first called to the fire at 111 Avenue and 95 Street just after 7 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived on the scene three minutes later.

“It was fully involved in the rear end and we had a little trouble with the hydrants at the beginning, the first one we did was frozen so we had to grab a different one,” Dist. Fire Chief Gary Weibe said at the scene. “Crews made a really good attack on it and we got it under control in about an hour.”

There were no injuries or evacuations related to this blaze.

Officials said a total of 24 firefighters were on the scene.

More to come…