Edmonton police said they are still investigating the case of a missing woman, who was last seen in the city’s northeast Friday, December 8.

Police said Nadia Atwi, 32, was last seen in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. that day. Her car was later found at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Rundle Park.

Atwi is described as a: Lebanese woman, weighing about 77 to 82 kg (170 to 180 lbs), and about 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall.

She has dark coloured eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a dark ¾ length jacket with a light-coloured liner.

EPS said she is not carrying identification with her.

There are concerns for her wellbeing as Atwi needs medication, police said, and she could be confused – EPS said she may be seen wandering, and might avoid others if approached.

In the days since she was last seen, police said the EPS Search Managers Unit and Missing Persons Unit had carried out a number of searches in Edmonton, but Atwi’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Anyone with details that could help authorities find Nadia Atwi is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).