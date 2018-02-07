Cenovus Energy Inc. said a contract worker was killed on an oilsands worksite late Tuesday night.

In a news release, Cenovus said the incident took place at the company’s Christina Lake worksite, about 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the incident involved a hauling truck, as a drilling rig was being moved at site – and a worker employed by a third-party contractor was killed.

The name of the deceased is not being released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family, friends and co-workers,” the statement said.

The company said they had contacted authorities, and is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

A Cenovus spokesperson told CTV News the site where the incident happened has been shut down for an investigation, but operations continued on other parts of the site.