Investigation underway following armed robbery at Wabasca convenience store

An investigation is underway in relation to an armed robbery that took place Thursday night in Wabasca, Alta.

That night, at 11:05 p.m., Wabasca RCMP received reports of an armed robbery that took place at the Willow Video Convenience Store on Mistassiniy Road in Wabasca.

Preliminary investigation suggests that an armed man went in wearing a face mask, hood and bulky jacket and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk.

He then left the store through a rear door and fled the area. He’s described as approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall, last seen wearing a grey jacket with black shoulders, a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wabasca RCMP at 780-891-3765. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Wabasca-Desmerais is a hamlet located 327 kilometres north of Edmonton, or around 123 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.