Investigation underway into Friday night Edmonton structure fire
An apartment building at 116 Avenue and 124 Street caught fire Friday night
An investigation is underway following a two alarm structure fire Friday night.
Around 8:47 p.m., the fire department received a call about a fire around 116 Avenue and 124 Street.
Eight crews, with the first arriving at 8:51 p.m., extinguished the blaze.
No one was injured, an EFRS spokesperson confirmed.
Nearby residents were evacuated with the assistance of fire crews.
Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.