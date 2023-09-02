Investigation underway into Friday night Edmonton structure fire

An investigation is underway following a two alarm structure fire Friday night.

Around 8:47 p.m., the fire department received a call about a fire around 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

Eight crews, with the first arriving at 8:51 p.m., extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured, an EFRS spokesperson confirmed.

Nearby residents were evacuated with the assistance of fire crews.

Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.