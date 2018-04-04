Officials with Edmonton Fire Rescue confirmed Wednesday that a fatal fire in a west end home was caused by smoker’s materials.

Firefighters were called to the home on 87 Avenue and 153 Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Crews arrived minutes later – one woman was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police at the scene confirmed to CTV News she succumbed to her injuries.

EFR said two pets also died in the fire.

The blaze was under control by 4:50 p.m. – and was out by 6:41 p.m. that day.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday that the fire started in the living room, and smoker’s materials – such as a cigarette butt – sparked it.

Damage to the property has been pegged at $400,000 - $350,000 for the property, and $50,000 for contents.