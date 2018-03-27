Edmonton Fire Rescue said a number of firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in the basement of a west end home Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home at 100 Avenue and 148 Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday; firefighters arrived to find a fire in the basement a few minutes later.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson told CTV News there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

The blaze was declared under control by 9:15 a.m., and was out just before 10 a.m.

Investigators were on the scene later Tuesday morning to determine a cause and damages.

