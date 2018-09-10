Fire investigators are looking into an apartment fire on the north side that forced a number of tenants out of their homes Sunday night.

Crews were called to the apartment building in the area of 106 Street and 119 Avenue at about 10 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to see smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

Eight units responded to the call, and managed to get the fire under control quickly. One tenant had to be removed from his suite by a firefighter.

“There was a staff member that pulled a gentleman out of his room originally, that gentleman apparently returned to his suite and the same staff member returned to the suite and removed the gentleman again,” District Chief Malcolm Hills said at the scene.

A man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries, and a firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews called back to the scene of an overnight fire this morning. pic.twitter.com/3Nczk50sIG — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) September 10, 2018

Crews were called back to the same apartment Monday morning; CTV News learned a man inside who had been injured in the fire the night before had called paramedics.

Fire crews were dispatched to make sure another fire hadn’t started – they confirmed another fire had not started.

A fire fighter tells me that a man with minor injures from last nights fire called for EMS again this morning. Confusion over the call which is why fire crews returned. There is NOT another fire in the same building. pic.twitter.com/DXz9htSzEY — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) September 10, 2018

There is no word on what started the fire or a damage estimate.