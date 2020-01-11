EDMONTON -- Iran’s apology for a missile that downed an airplane carrying 176 people earlier this week is a step in the right direction, says an Iranian Edmontonian.

Payman Parseyan said he’s sad, angry and confused about how and why the fatal crash happened, killed everyone aboard – including 57 Canadians. A confirmed 13 were from Edmonton.

“They seem to be collateral damage of ongoing tensions to something irrelevant to the passengers,” Parseyan commented of the victims.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missiles at bases housing American troops in response to the U.S. killing top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Facing mounting pressure about what happened to the Ukrainian International Airlines flight, Iran’s government issued a statement late Friday, saying its military shot down the “unintentionally.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the admission of responsibility a “very important step.”

“We have seen from Iran a willingness to facilitate consular access, support for the families,” Trudeau said after Iran’s statements.

While Parseyan commended Trudeau for taking action, the Edmontonian wants to see Canada demand a larger role in the investigation into the crash.

“The gravest concern is making sure Canada has a vested interest in the investigation, not just as an observer, but someone perhaps leading the investigation, maybe as a team of multiple nations,” Parseyan suggested.

“Iran is the culprit in this story of taking down the plane. Generally speaking, investigations aren’t lead by culprits – at least appropriate investigations.”

Condolences continue to role in from local community members to the family and friends of the victims.

Parseyan said the support has been overwhelming, but that loved ones need to know what exactly happened for closure.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery