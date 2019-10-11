A group of Avengers will assemble in Edmonton next week.

Before 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' premiers at the Telus World of Science on Oct. 19, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow will be out and about in Edmonton.

On Thursday, Iron Man will be at city hall at 9:15 a.m. and Spider-Man and Black Widow will take photos at Kingsway Mall and Scotia Place at 10 a.m., respectively.

All three super heroes will take photos at TWOSE at 1:30 p.m.

The exhibition will feature Marvel artifacts and interactive elements also featuring Captain America, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ comes during Marvel’s 80th anniversary year and the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.