Iron Man is coming to Edmonton City Hall
In this film publicity image released by Marvel Entertainment, the character Iron Man is shown in a scene from 'Iron Man 2.' (AP / Marvel Entertainment / Paramount Pictures, Industrial Light and Magic)
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 11:56AM MDT
A group of Avengers will assemble in Edmonton next week.
Before 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' premiers at the Telus World of Science on Oct. 19, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow will be out and about in Edmonton.
On Thursday, Iron Man will be at city hall at 9:15 a.m. and Spider-Man and Black Widow will take photos at Kingsway Mall and Scotia Place at 10 a.m., respectively.
All three super heroes will take photos at TWOSE at 1:30 p.m.
The exhibition will feature Marvel artifacts and interactive elements also featuring Captain America, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.
‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ comes during Marvel’s 80th anniversary year and the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.