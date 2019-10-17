

Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





Kane Wolfe has something in common with Iron Man.

The six-year-old boy has had two open heart surgeries, and last month he had a pacemaker installed in his heart.

"Kane's pacemaker is in his chest, underneath his ribs, and so he had his chest opened up for his surgery and then a pacemaker was inserted, and as soon as that happened, we started talking about the Arc Reactor that Iron Man has," Kane's mother, Kristy Wolfe, said.

Meet Iron Kane.

The young boy met Iron Man Thursday. Iron Man, along with Spider-Man and Black Widow, is in Edmonton to promote a Marvel exhibition at the Telus World of Science.

"Just by the grin on his face, I can tell he will be talking about this for a long time," Kane's mother told CTV News Edmonton.

Iron Man also met Mayor Don Iveson at City Hall, and Spider-Man and Black Widow took photos with young fans at Kingsway Mall and Scotia Place.

'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes' debuts Friday at 7 p.m. and runs until February.

"This is the Canadian premier of the exhibition," said Ursula Pattloch with Telus World of Science. "We are only the third city in North America to have this exhibition."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson