'Irreversible harm': 3 new names added to monument for victims of impaired drivers

More names were added to the Alberta Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving Crashes on Saturday, including the name of a child.

The monument, located in Spruce Grove, was unveiled in 2020. The community gathers there each year to honour the names already etched, and unfortunately, to add the names of the people killed since.

As of Saturday, there were 69 names on the monument. All of their deaths, Mothers Against Drunk Driving says, were 100 per cent preventable.

"There's no reason," said Gillian Phillips of MADD Victim Services. "It shouldn't be happening but it is, and it's two young people and a young little girl that's been added this year."

RCMP said at the event that last year, there were 221 fatal crashes resulting in 244 deaths in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. Of those, 24 per cent involved impairment.

"Not only did these fatal collisions result in the tragic loss of life, but also irreversible harm to families and communities," RCMP Sgt. Darrin Turnbull said.

To be added to the monument, the person must have been killed in a confirmed impaired-related crash and criminal court proceedings must be finished.

Victims of other impaired crashes, including on ATV's and boats, are also eligible.

