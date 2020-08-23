EDMONTON -- As the federal Conservative party prepares to announce a new leader and political unrest continues in Ottawa, it has some questioning whether a federal election will soon follow.

The Liberals have been plagued by scandal after scandal, and one political scientist says the liberals are vulnerable.

“People are raring to go, the Conservative voting block in the west are raring to go in terms of a chance to topple the Trudeau government, but difficulties lie ahead,” said Dr. Chaldeans Mensah, a local political scientist.

In a province where all but one federal riding belongs to the Conservatives, some are hopeful an election will follow soon after the new Conservative party leader is announced.

“I think it’s needed ‘cause there’s lots of mistrust and I think it’ll give a fresh start for everyone,” said voter Zaher Shukr.

“I am really over the Liberals,” said voter Janna Bain. “They have bankrupted our country. They’re corrupt. Justin Trudeau should be in prison and I think we need to get our country back on track.”

But experts say the chance of a fall or even spring election is unlikely.

“Of course the Conservatives with a new leader will be hoping to exploit things, but really things are out of their hands, and I think the Bloc Québécois and the NDP really hold the cards here,” said Mensah.

Mensah predicts the NDP will keep the Liberals in power.

“In the throne speech coming up, they’ll likely introduce measures you know, stimulus spending, reform of social programs, work on climate issues to appease the NDP.”

He doesn’t think any of the parties are prepared to campaign during a pandemic.

“The pandemic is making the traditional ways of campaigning very difficult, and I think politicians here will be looking closely at what happens with the outcome of the U.S. elections.”

However some voters think the pandemic should prevent Canadians from heading to the polls.

“If Justin Trudeau doesn’t think he should go to work during a pandemic, I think that we need to put somebody in charge that will work during a pandemic,” said Bain.

Experts believe the only thing that could lead to a quick election is if the Liberal caucus begins to unravel.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.