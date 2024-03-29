EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Is this your fuel pump? Alberta RCMP hoping to return stolen property

    A GPI fuel transfer pump along with a hose and a portable tidy tank recovered along with a stolen vehicle in Thorhild County. (Supplied: RCMP) A GPI fuel transfer pump along with a hose and a portable tidy tank recovered along with a stolen vehicle in Thorhild County. (Supplied: RCMP)

    An RCMP detachment north of Edmonton is hoping to reunite a fuel pump with its rightful owner after it was recovered with a stolen vehicle last week.

    On March 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Range Road 211 in Thorhild County, according to a news release.

    Police responded to the scene and found an abandoned vehicle that was reported stolen in Lac La Biche, Alta.

    Along with the vehicle, RCMP found a GPI fuel transfer pump, a hose and a portable tidy tank.

    The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, but he said the pump and other items were not his.

    Redwater RCMP is looking to return the pump, a GPI M-150S, to its owner.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

