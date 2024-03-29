Is this your fuel pump? Alberta RCMP hoping to return stolen property

An RCMP detachment north of Edmonton is hoping to reunite a fuel pump with its rightful owner after it was recovered with a stolen vehicle last week.

On March 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Range Road 211 in Thorhild County, according to a news release.

Police responded to the scene and found an abandoned vehicle that was reported stolen in Lac La Biche, Alta.

Along with the vehicle, RCMP found a GPI fuel transfer pump, a hose and a portable tidy tank.

The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, but he said the pump and other items were not his.

Redwater RCMP is looking to return the pump, a GPI M-150S, to its owner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.