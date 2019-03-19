Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Is Twitter correct: Is Premier Notley calling the election?
Twitter users are speculating that Premier Rachel Notley may be calling the election because the #ableg hashtag now includes a 'vote' emoji, having shown up some hours before the premier is scheduled to speak in Calgary.
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:25AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:27AM MDT
Twitter users are noticing that the #ableg tag, used to mark tweets about the Alberta legislature, is now accompanied by a ‘vote’ emoji.
The same ‘vote’ symbol is also attached to the #abpoli tag.
Neither normally include the emoji at the end.
Some are speculating this means Premier Rachel Notley will call the election Tuesday morning.
She is scheduled to speak in Calgary at 9:45 a.m. CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the event.