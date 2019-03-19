Twitter users are noticing that the #ableg tag, used to mark tweets about the Alberta legislature, is now accompanied by a ‘vote’ emoji.

The same ‘vote’ symbol is also attached to the #abpoli tag.

Neither normally include the emoji at the end.

Some are speculating this means Premier Rachel Notley will call the election Tuesday morning.

She is scheduled to speak in Calgary at 9:45 a.m. CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the event.