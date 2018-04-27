A brush fire was ignited Friday afternoon, and people living nearby have been told to pack up and be ready to live at a moment’s notice.

“If they don’t get this under control, I’m told we’re supposed to leave the area, but I guess they’re going to come and knock on our doors,” Kelly Royer said.

Fire crews are on scene in the area of Range Road 263 near Highway 60 in Parkland County. Drivers can see flames in the distance from Yellowhead Highway.

Residents living in the Lake Ridge Estates noticed the fire around 1:30 p.m.

“It came quite rapidly with the wind today and with the dry conditions,” Glen Myck said.

“We’ve been watching it and got our garden hoses ready. Got our bags packed in case we need to go, but that’s all we can do right now, just rely on [the firefighters] to keep it away from us.”

More to come…