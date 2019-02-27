“Sore, really sore. I’ve covered it up with makeup for the past few days,” said Samantha Hurley, about injuries she sustained while trying to be a good samaritan.

She was driving on Range Road 20 in Parkland County around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when she came across a truck on the side of the road.

“And a man was standing in the middle of the road waving like this, and so I pulled over behind him, and I turned off my car, and I got out and I walked over to ask him what was going on,” said Hurley.

She’s training as an apprentice mechanic and thought she could help.

“I didn’t even get to barely talk to him before he grabbed me on my shoulders.”

She said the man didn’t say anything to her and she tried to push him away.

“And he started punching me in the face over and over again until I fell onto the ground.”

“I didn’t know what to do, I just kind of laid there, I didn’t know if he was coming back and I still was in shock.”

Another vehicle approached and Hurley said that’s when her attacker got in his truck and took off. Still she couldn’t bring herself to get up off the ground.

“I don’t know why I would pull over to (help) a stranger who I don’t know in the dark and I just felt stupid. I just laid there for a long time I didn’t know why I would do that and I regretted it,” she said.

RCMP hope to speak to the person who drove by the incident on Feb. 22.

"We are hoping that maybe the witness and will provide some more information about the truck,” said Const. Shelley Nasheim, Stony Plain RCMP.

Hurley said the truck is dark in colour and had a long box.

Her attacker is described as a white male, over six feet tall and wearing a black jacket. He had stubble on his face and had a large nose that was red in colour.

Police believe Hurley was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

“There’s so many what ifs that could’ve happened,” said Nasheim. “It’s unfortunate that it's come to that place in our society where we have to be that concerned. We just don't know anymore, what people's intentions are."

Edmonton Police are still on the hunt for a man accused of a carjacking on the Anthony Henday earlier this month. A woman stopped to help a couple who had driven into the ditch. The man then dragged her out of her SUV and drove off.

Police urge drivers who come across someone who appears to be stranded on the side of the road to call 911, but don’t stop.

"Be concerned for your safety first. But at the same time don't be afraid to help out and call police,” said Nasheim.

Hurley said she has had many sleepless nights since the attack and that any sleep she does get is interrupted by nightmares.

“I will probably never pull over for somebody that’s on the side of the road because I’m just going to think back to what happened,” she said.