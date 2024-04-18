'It definitely gets attention': Barbie Jeep up for grabs at Edmonton auction

If you've ever wanted to see your Barbie dream ride come true, now is your chance.

A custom pink Barbie Jeep is going up for sale in Edmonton at the end of the month.

The eye-catching automobile is one of more than 15,000 pieces of equipment on offer at an upcoming auction by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

"It's a rarity for us for sure," said Lyall Megaw of Ritchie Bros.

"It definitely gets attention, it stands out from the crowd," said the Jeep's owner Kelley Prymych.

Prymych has been putting pop-culture twists on older cars since 2017. In addition to the Jeep, he's also created Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater vehicles from the Pixar Cars movie.

Kelley Prymych refurbished this car to look like Lightning McQueen from the Cars movie. (Supplied)

The 2006 Jeep Liberty took around a month to create, with all the graphics hand-painted by Prymych's dad.

"I can't take the credit for this one," Prymych said. "But yeah, he did a heck of a job."

Creating the fantasy rides is a form of therapy for Prymych, and he loves seeing the reactions they get.

"Every person that passes you, they break their neck. They're always looking, and that's something that makes you feel good inside," he added.

As much as he loves the Jeep and driving it, Prymych said it's time to say goodbye.

"I get a lot of weird looks, but I do enjoy this car. But I have to let this one go so I can create another one," he said.

It doesn't matter how much it sells for, he added, as long as it goes to someone who will enjoy it.

"Even if they don't like Barbie, but they have either their daughter or niece – or even their nephew – I would like it to go to a family that would just enjoy driving it."

The auction will run for five days, with bidding live on site in Nisku. For more information, visit the Ritchie Bros. website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk