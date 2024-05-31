'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can.
When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Shelley laughed at the memory: "I've never been around a (nude beach) before!"
At first she wanted to get rid of the group, but changed her mind once she got to know them.
"I decided to work together with them," Shelley says. "(I) sectioned off a piece and let them have the lower parts."
CTV News has agreed to not to publish the names and the location of the beach for the safety of those profiled.
John discovered the spot on a mid-day weekend hike in 2013. He worked a high-stress job at the time and decided to go swimming. He hadn't thought to bring a swimsuit. Later, he sat at the edge of the water while his clothes dried.
"The sound of the birds, the wind on your skin, is just amazing," John said. "I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders."
Nude beach in Alberta. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
That moment led him to start exploring naturism, which John says helped him find a self-acceptance that he never knew before.
"Being naked out here in nature, hearing the birds and the wind, with no cars or traffic... It feels like freedom. Naturism has definitely helped my mental health and self esteem. I don't look at my body and go, 'Ugh.' I think of myself like a person. I'm good the way I am and I'm happy with myself."
John decided to tell others about the spot. Over the years, a diverse group of friends has developed.
"When you have one person wearing Gucci and one person wearing Walmart, they tend not to talk," John says. "When you take off the clothes, people open up to each other. You make friends with people you wouldn't normally make friends with. I've met doctors, priests, nurses, tradespeople (here), and I've become friends with a lot of them."
A specific experience has stayed with him.
"Naturists don't care about weight, scars, stretch marks," he says. "We had a lady come down (and) she had always hidden her body because she was overweight. When she came here, she took off her top at first, and she (said), 'No one cared that I was here. No one cared that I was naked. No one cared about my size.'
"She took off the rest, went for a swim. She came out of the water and she was just glowing. She says, 'I have never been more relaxed, (happier) in my life.'"
Acceptance is healing: psychologist
Dr. Ganz Ferrance, a registered psychologist, isn't surprised. "That experience of being accepted for everything — the good, the bad and the ugly — is very healing and quite good for us," he said. "When we can practice appreciation for the vehicle that takes us through the world, which is our physical plant, our body, it's a lot easier to feel good about ourselves generally."
Ferrance says that body shame rooted in past experiences can become worse during the summer months, when people wear less clothing.
"(There's) this idea that you have to present the perfect image, or otherwise it's not good enough and you should hide it. That stuff gets embedded and that messaging gets played over and over again. It's very hard to break through that, especially when we're not aware of it.
"When someone goes to a nude community, they are constantly and deliberately saying 'No, I reject that.'"
Regular naturists who CTV News spoke to say the beach has been therapeutic for them.
Nude beach in Alberta. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
"I have something to look forward to," Mike said. "I come here, hang out with my friends that I met here over the last couple of years."
Being naked outside does come with some challenges. Sunscreen and bug spray are "musts."
"It does come with the territory," commented Dani, another regular. "As long as you're prepared and protected."
Dani says being naked at the beach has helped them come to terms with their body.
"It's a really good way to get rid of judgment of yourself," says Dani. "I feel like I struggle with my body image more when I'm wearing clothes because (they) are designed to fit me but I may not fit (them). Where as this, I'm myself. And I'm with other people who are also naked. We don't really care about body types. If anything it's an opportunity to practice making good eye contact with people."
Casually cooking hot dogs on a small outdoor barbecue they brought, another regular beachgoer said the experience is "the most liberating feeling that I've ever had. (It's) unbelievable."
Although she still won't partake in the nudity, Shelley often has members of the group up to her house to visit.
"Nowadays is different from how it was 20 or 30 years ago," she says, "as far as accepting people as who they are and what they are."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Tick season is underway in Ontario. Here's how to protect yourself
Tick season is well underway and there is a new species of ticks causing new diseases, which is why you need to take steps to protect yourself.
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
Is intermittent fasting better than counting calories? Maybe not, but you might stick with it
As weight-loss plans go, it's easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: Eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time — often just eight hours a day.
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
A climate activist in Paris stuck a protest poster on Monet's 'Poppy Field'
An environmental activist was detained Saturday after sticking a protest sign to a Monet painting in Paris' famed Orsay Museum.
North Korea is sending more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea
North Korea launched more trash-carrying balloons toward the South after a similar campaign earlier in the week, according to South Korea's military, in what Pyongyang calls retaliation for activists flying anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.
Oilers beat Stars, one win away from Stanley Cup berth
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
-
Oilers beat Stars, one win away from Stanley Cup berth
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
-
No bias found in Calgary homicide investigation that saw wrongful charges laid against young brothers
An independent review by the RCMP found a Calgary police investigation that resulted in the wrongful charging of a pair of brothers in relation to a homicide was "legally compliant, reasonable, ethical and carried out without inappropriate influence or bias."
Lethbridge
-
Kids get chance to get up close to heavy equipment at Big Truck Petting Zoo
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
-
Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade
A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.
-
Construction begins on twinning of Highway 3 between Taber, Burdett
After years of delay, twinning of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett is underway.
Saskatoon
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting nearly cost the city dearly.
-
A deep dive into petrichor, the smell that follows rain
It’s that familiar smell that comes after a light rain, petrichor. And it turns out, there’s a good reason we can detect it.
Regina
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
Vancouver
-
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Robber broke into elderly woman's house before later deadly home invasion
A man who posed as a police officer to get into an elderly woman's home is being sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
-
Mounties respond after shots fired in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Tick season is underway in Ontario. Here's how to protect yourself
Tick season is well underway and there is a new species of ticks causing new diseases, which is why you need to take steps to protect yourself.
-
Man convicted of killing Toronto cop in 1980 granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than four decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
Montreal
-
Changes to ambulance routes raises concerns for residents on Montreal's South Shore
A new directive from the Quebec health ministry for ambulances serving the South Shore of Montreal is raising alarm bells as some residents are now being redirected to emergency rooms much further away.
-
Spin art bar offers Montrealers a chance to get artistically chaotic
How's this for a dizzying, fun-filled activity? Painting an elaborate landscape -- but the canvas is on a spinning wheel.
-
Quebec adopts bill granting 'parental union' to unmarried couples
On Friday, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette welcomed the unanimous adoption a day earlier of his Bill 56 amending the Civil Code and creating a new parental union regime in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
10K people expected to come out for SailGP weekend in Halifax
After days of preparation, the 10 teams competing in Sail Grand Prix in Halifax are ready to hit the water.
-
Cole Harbour, N.S., students stage walkout, demand safer school environment
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
-
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Eastern Ontario business catches the attention of social media sensation MrBeast
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
Groundbreaking held for $29M state-of-the-art Allandale Transit Terminal project
The City of Barrie formally celebrated the construction of the new Allandale Transit Terminal on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
-
'Rich Black hockey history': BIOPIC hockey card collection on display at Memorial Cup
Dean Barnes loves to show off his hockey card collection.
Windsor
-
-
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop
There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.