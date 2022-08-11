'It has been an honour': Edmonton MLA Deron Bilous stepping away from politics
Residents of Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview will be getting a new MLA, as Deron Bilous announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election after 10 years in the role.
Bilous was first elected for the New Democrats in 2012, edging out a Progressive Conservative candidate for the northeast Edmonton seat.
He was re-elected in 2015 and 2019 and currently serves as the economic development and innovation critic for the NDP.
“I am incredibly proud of everything the NDP has accomplished during our time in government and as an opposition caucus, but the time has come for me to pursue new adventures in the private sector," Bilous said in a new release from the party.
“I would like to thank my constituents, volunteers, and party members for their support over the last decade. Together, we have built a stronger community in Beverly-Clareview."
Bilous said he still supports his NDP colleagues and listed economic initiatives enacted while he was in government as his top achievements.
The next provincial vote is scheduled for May 2023.
