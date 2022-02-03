'It is about politics': Kenney announces that a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
"As COVID changes, our response to it must change as well. That is why early next week, Alberta will announce a firm date to end the Restrictions Exemptions Program and to do so in the very near future," Kenney said.
"We will also lay out a simple, phased, plan to remove almost all public health restrictions later this month, as long as we see a trend of declining pressure on our hospitals."
Kenney repeatedly said that the plan will be "safe," and he brushed off concerns that he was again reopening too soon. The premier apologized in the fall for moving to an endemic response too soon after his "Open for Summer" plan ended in a public health emergency.
"We simply cannot continue to rely on the blunt instrument of damaging restrictions as a primary tool to cope with a disease that will likely be with us for the rest of our lives."
Kenney faced political pressure from many directions Thursday to both ditch restrictions immediately and keep them in place.
A week ago, he said a plan to remove restrictions would likely come "by the end of March." Five days later, he changed the timeline when he said he hoped to relax measures this month.
On Thursday, a UCP statement said the premier will begin lifting restrictions "within days."
Since Saturday, a convoy has been protesting vaccine rules, and occasionally blocking roads and a border crossing in southern Alberta.
"It certainly gives the impression that Mr. Kenney is caving to the far right, rural fringes of his political base," said Keith Brownsey, a political scientist at Mount Royal University.
On Wednesday, former federal Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole resigned from his leadership after losing the confidence of his MPs. Some MLAs in Alberta were warning that Kenney would be next, in part, because of anger over COVID-19 restrictions.
"It’s time for a change in leadership," MLA Drew Barnes said of Kenney. Barnes was kicked out the UCP for criticising the premier and sat as an independent.
A political scientist said it certainly looks like the truck convoys and MLA demands are forcing Kenney to dump restrictions quicker than he originally planned.
"All you have to do is look at the timeline," said Duanne Bratt from Mount Royal University. "It is not about COVID, it is not about health, it is about politics."
Alberta had a pandemic high of 1,648 patients with COVID-19 in hospital on Thursday, and although new cases appeared to be dropping, the province's doctor warned it was still too soon to move to an endemic response.
'IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE AN EXIT STRATEGY'
Throughout the pandemic, the premier has been asked by some members of caucus to have fewer public health restrictions. Some have signed letters, and publicly disagreed with Kenney's decisions
"Many of my colleagues, and myself, have been advocating for an end to public health restrictions and it looks like we have an exit strategy," UCP backbench MLA Shane Getson wrote in a statement linked to his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"Aside from the segregation, which is an issue unto itself, the passports have been ineffective in this Omicron wave. We have close to 90 per cent of the population vaccinated, yet cases exploded with this variant."
Getson drove his dump truck in a vaccine mandate protest in Edmonton last weekend, and seemed to suggest that movement played a factor in speeding up the easing of restrictions.
"It goes to show how far a movement can go, and how great things happen when like- minded individuals unite for the common good," he wrote.
Getson was perhaps the loudest, but not the only MLA, asking the premier to hurry up in removing the provincial vaccine mandate.
"The premier said they’ll be gone imminently, and I’ll hold him to it," UCP House Leader Jason Nixon wrote in a statement on Thursday.
"It is clear now that mandates like the Restrictions Exemption Program are not as effective against the current COVID-19 situation as much as health officials expected."
Fort McMurray MLA Tany Yao posted "THE RESTRICTED EXEMPTION PROGRAM MUST END!!" on Facebook.
The NDP, meanwhile, accused Kenney of playing politics with restrictions and once again offloading his public health responsibilities onto others.
"Albertans' health is not a chip for the premier to gamble with to save his own political hide. We need to be hearing from the public health experts," said NDP Health Critic David Shepherd.
"School boards, municipalities, businesses (are left) to do the work that the government should be doing in terms of making these decisions on protecting public health."
Edmonton's mayor also urged the province to keep restrictions including vaccine passports, with Amarjeet Sohi saying that relaxing rules now would be "too soon and too fast."
Journalists are not able to ask questions of the premier when he makes announcements live on Facebook.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and CTV News Calgary's Timm Bruch
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police to get more help from RCMP to address trucker convoy protest
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Bergen advised against telling truckers to leave Ottawa, said protests should be made 'PM's problem'
Newly elected interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister's problem, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Can you hack your face mask for a better fit? Researchers find out
Researchers from the University of Cambridge tested out seven popular hacks for improving the fit of KN95 and surgical masks in order to see if applying tape, tights, rubber bands or other makeshift methods can actually help.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | 'It is about politics': Kenney announces that a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
-
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Regina
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa providing $16M to help recoup Regina Airport losses
The federal government is stepping in with $16 million in assistance for Regina's airport, the majority of it for runway refurbishment.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Comatose Ontario trucker stuck in U.S after stroke because of overwhelmed hospitals
Friends and family of a Ontario truck driver stuck in an U.S. hospital say they can't believe their attempts to bring him back to Canada are in jeopardy because a local hospital didn't accept him.
-
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Woman, 31, dead after train collision on tracks through Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Ottawa
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
-
Officiant turns away same-sex Kitchener couple due to 'religious reasons'
A same sex couple from Kitchener said they hit a roadblock during their wedding planning after the first officiant they reached out to turned them down due to 'religious reasons.'
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins business officials respond to Ontario Economic Report
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce released its sixth annual Ontario Economic Report on Thursday, a document that provides insights into the economy and the province's business community.
-
North Bay city council to vote on major road project work
Bicycle lanes on Trout Lake Road could become a reality this summer if North Bay city council approves funding.
-
Sault police investigating west-end fire
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-unit home in the city's west end.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Police investigate rash of smashed vehicle windows in Fort Garry
The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after at least a dozen vehicles were vandalized in the Fort Garry area.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the city
A piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
Vancouver
-
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture case
A Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
-
Free masks, rapid tests for symptomatic cases await UBC students as in-person classes return next week
Free masks and rapid tests for those with symptoms will be available to UBC students next week as most in-person learning returns after a delayed start due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
-
Man threatened customer at Vancouver A&W with a meat cleaver, police say
Vancouver police say they're looking for a man who threatened a customer with a meat cleaver at a fast food restaurant near Broadway and Cambie Street on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
Right now, Saanich has no designated downtown core, but that could soon change
If you ask anyone for directions to downtown Saanich, you're going to get some confusing responses.
-
Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region.