EDMONTON -- The city hosted an open house Tuesday evening so Edmontonians could provide feedback on proposed changes to the Strathcona Area Redevelopment Plan.

The Strathcona Area Redevelopment Plan deals with the stretch of Whyte Avenue from 99 Street to 109 Street.

The proposed changes are incorporating recommendations from the city’s planWhyte Land Use Study.

The study includes recommendations such as heritage preservation and accessibility in the area.

“It is designed to try and accommodate future development, but also make sure areas that need to be protected, are protected,” said City Planner Andrew McLellan.

The planWhyte study was presented to the Urban Planning committee on Aug. 28, 2018. The city is now preparing changes to the Strathcona Area Redevelopment Plan to incorporate the recommendations.

Tuesday night, Edmontonians were encouraged to review the proposals and leave notes with their comments and concerns for city planners.

Chrystia Chomiak has lived in Old Strathcona for over 30 years and says she’s seen the area change a lot in that time.

“It is losing its character. And city councillors, except for ours, need to buck up,” said Chomiak “This is not suburbia. We’re here for a reason.”

One of her concerns is a lack of parking. She says that people visiting Whyte Ave. often park in residential areas, leaving no room for the residents.

“Parking is a huge issue in this area, and it really should be for residents only.”

She adds with the increase in public transit, people shouldn’t be coming to Whyte Avenue with their vehicles.

But she says her biggest concern is the shadows being cast by the newer buildings in the area. Including Raymond Block, the 6-story mixed use building on 105 Street.

“Bringing in these tall buildings and chain stores destroys the area,” said Chomiak. “When they built that building on 105 Street that was too much.”

The feedback from Tuesday’s open house will be put into a report for city council. City planners hope to have it to council by the end of this year.