The City of Edmonton has been named a candidate host city as part of the bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Edmonton is officially one of three Canadian cities in the United 2026 bid book, along with Montreal and Toronto,” Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi said at a press conference Friday.

“If the bid is successful, we would part of historic moment: the first ever multi-country hosting of this sporting event,” he said.

Despite support from Ottawa, the provincial government would not commit to providing funds for Edmonton’s bid without knowing the impact the event would have on taxpayers, a spokesperson told CTV News Thursday.

But city councillors remain hopeful that the province may be swayed.

“We acknowledge we don’t have provincial support at this time. However, the steps we have taken allow us to remain active in the bid and give us time to work with our provincial colleagues to secure their support,” Councillor Michael Walters said.

The anticipated cost for any host city is between $35 and $55 million.

The federal government promised up to $5 million if the North American bid is successful.

“For now that is sufficient, this is a one-foot-in-front-of-the-other process and we are comfortable with where we are with the commitment from the federal government,” Walters said.

Sohi said it is “to be determined” whether the feds will provide more funding if North America is chosen to host the 2026 tournament.

Steven Reed, a member of the United 2026 Bid Committee, said Canada would not be able to move forward without the initial backing of the feds.

“Canada has hosted every World Cup, with the exception of the men’s. So we believe that at this point in time, it is our time. We are the only G7 country which has yet to host the Men’s World Cup,” Reed said.

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are up against Morocco to host the men's soccer showcase. Their bid books go to FIFA Friday and a decision will be announced on June 13 at the FIFA congress.

With files from the Canadian Press