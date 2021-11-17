'It is senseless': Christmas Grinch damages light display south of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Police are investigating after a Christmas light display in Leduc was damaged last week.

On Nov. 10, Leduc RCMP received a complaint that some time between Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 3 p.m., someone had cut the ends off the strings of lights in the Telford Lake area.

Police said some of the lights were repairable, but others had to be replaced.

“We are fortunate to live in a beautiful city that takes time to put up displays such as this one,” Const. Cheri-Lee Smith said.

“Damaging the display is not only criminal, it is senseless and unnecessary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.