EDMONTON -- A southeast Edmonton home was hit by gunshots overnight.

The gunfire rang out around 1:45 a.m. and woke some Wild Rose residents in the area of 34 Avenue and 28 Street.

The front door of one house now has four bullet holes.

The driver's door of a vehicle parked in the front driveway was also hit, as well as a street light.

A woman who lives next door to the house told CTV News Edmonton her family was sleeping when she heard five or six shots.

"Because it was so close, it made me jump out of bed," said Laura, who declined to provide her last name. "It was that close and that loud."

"Really unnerving. Yeah, it was a little scary."

Other witnesses told CTV News Edmonton shortly after hearing the shots they saw a person jump into a waiting SUV and speed away.

No injuries were reported.

Edmonton police are investigating.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett

