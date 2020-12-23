EDMONTON -- Albertans are doing their best to spread holiday cheer to people living in care homes, since many won't be allowed visitors this Christmas.

Carollers delivered Christmas cheer the old fashioned way to some Edmonton seniors Wednesday.

"It feels really good for us to be able to sing, feel festive, give them that joy, and it gives us full hearts," said Jennifer Lee.

"It's wonderful. Oh, it is. Just puts you in the mood and yeah, it's very nice," said one senior after listening to the carollers sing.

Friends and family paid $2 each to have staff at the Wedgewood Touchmark Retirement Community deliver a Christmas message to residents, the proceeds going towards the food bank.

"It makes everybody smile, which is wonderful," said Pat Davidson.

"Just a couple of little songs and it can put you in that Christmas cheer."

It's been a hard year for seniors and residents of assisted living and long term care homes, and their families.

In the summer, Nikki Demers lost her grandfather. She didn't get to say goodbye the way she wanted.

"He passed alone, in one of the homes, it was within his first two weeks of quarantine, that's when we lost him," said Demers.

That loss inspired her to spread some joy to people who many not otherwise experience it this Christmas.

"It was heartbreaking thinking about everyone that would be alone," said Demers.

So she decided to write Christmas cards. She wrote about her efforts on Facebook, and her card campaign took off.

"The goal was like 100 Christmas cards to fill one lodge, we thought that would be awesome."

The Grande Prairie woman wound up with over 1,400 cards, delivering many of them herself to 16 different care homes.

"That was the joy, was that it wasn't just me writing in them," said Demers.

"Who knows what everybody's getting, I mean, it's just a mixture out there, but I mean everybody just had so many words of love."

She hopes her efforts remind others to do something kind for those in need, but it sounds like Albertans don't need much inspiration.

"These seniors are just, they've just been spoiled this year, which is amazing."

Demers plans on writing and delivering even more cards next Christmas.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.