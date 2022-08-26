'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
In March 2021, Jameson Grieve was t-boned by a driver who missed the four-way stop where Ellerslie Road meets 170 Street.
"You get hit in the side (of your vehicle), your body gets slung across the window," he recalled.
He suffered bruising, back pain, concussion symptoms and had his previously broken ankle injured again.
Eighteen months later, the University of Alberta instructor told CTV News Edmonton he still has pain and regularly attends physiotherapy.
The intersection in Windermere sees the arterial Hiller Road turn into Ellerslie Road.
Ellerslie Road, which has two lanes that are divided, already has dedicated turning lanes built. But they're currently blocked by concrete barriers as traffic lights haven't been installed yet.
"It needs a traffic light," he said. "Especially if the city continues to build out (that area)."
"Everybody that lives in that southwest corner there has to come through that intersection to basically get anywhere because there's no other connection to the Henday, there's no other connection to Calgary Trail," Grieve added.
"That's kind of your only road, unless you go through the neighbourhood — which I know some people do specifically because that intersection backs up and is so terrible."
'DON'T WANT THIS TO HAPPEN TO ANYONE ELSE'
Southwest Edmontonians have been calling on the city to improve the safety of that intersection for several years, with some bicyclists and pedestrians saying they are afraid to cross there.
According to city data, there were zero collisions involving pedestrians or cyclists at the intersection reported between 2017 and August 2022, year-to-date.
Since 2019, the Edmonton Police Service has counted 62 crashes between motorists at that intersection, including six involving injuries and five hit-and-runs.
"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Grieve said. "People have physical and mental trauma because of that intersection, (that) should expedite (the city's) timeline a bit."
Andre Corbould, city manager, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement on Saturday that traffic light installation at the intersection is a "priority" for the city, with a targeted completion of October.
"We know that people in communities right across the city all want their lights sooner rather than later," Corbould said.
The city previously indicated the intersection would receive traffic lights by the end of spring this year. That was then delayed to summer, by the end of August, and now October.
Corbould promised: "We're on it, we're installing them, and it's coming."
According to him, there are more than 150 traffic signals scheduled for installation and upgrading this year.
"That stop sign isn't super visible," Grieve said of 170 Street and Ellerslie Road. "The fact that it's that congested, that high trafficked, and that poorly marked that people can miss stop signs, should weigh pretty heavily on the priority list."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group failed to make payment in Ottawa church purchase: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Gondek calls on province for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with additional support from the province.
-
Livestream of Artemis 1 mission sells out TELUS Spark
Some space-crazed Calgarians who were hoping to watch the Artemis rocket launch from TELUS Spark's Infinity Dome early Monday morning will have to make a Plan B.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill
Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Kidoozie activity centre recalled due to possible jaw entrapment risk
The Government of Canada is recalling a children's toy because of its potential to damage to a child's jaw.
Regina
-
Fire crews battle school building blaze in southwest Sask. village
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village caught fire on Friday morning.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Herd of bison seen loose on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
Drivers on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle may have experienced a unique delay Friday morning as a herd of bison was seen slowly crossing the road.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people without vital signs after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Three people have been critically injured after being stabbed in Toronto on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Newborn baby dies after being pulled from vehicle south of Montreal
A newborn baby has died after being pulled from a vehicle in critical condition in La Prairie, south of Montreal.
-
Shots fired at home belonging to Accurso family; police investigating
Police officers were back Friday morning in the same area northwest of Montreal after residents complained of gunshots for the second time in a week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region reports zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dump truck crashes into North Bay house
No one was injured after a dump truck crashed into a North bay home Friday morning, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3:45 PM
LIVE AT 3:45 PM | Winnipeg police to update homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
'A bad year for purple loosestrife': How the invasive plant species is being fought in Manitoba.
A perennial pest of a plant is once again popping up in ditches and wetlands across Manitoba.
-
Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine a week after the province confirmed its first case.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
Investigators release sketch of suspect in Surrey taxi shooting
Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a taxi driver and passenger in Surrey earlier this month.
-
Coroners' court to investigate shooting of stabbing suspect at Vancouver Canadian Tire
British Columbia's coroners service will be investigating the police-involved death of a suspect in a stabbing at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff because a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
-
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.