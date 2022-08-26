'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements

An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.

In March 2021, Jameson Grieve was t-boned by a driver who missed the four-way stop where Ellerslie Road meets 170 Street.

"You get hit in the side (of your vehicle), your body gets slung across the window," he recalled.

He suffered bruising, back pain, concussion symptoms and had his previously broken ankle injured again.

Eighteen months later, the University of Alberta instructor told CTV News Edmonton he still has pain and regularly attends physiotherapy.

The intersection in Windermere sees the arterial Hiller Road turn into Ellerslie Road.

Ellerslie Road, which has two lanes that are divided, already has dedicated turning lanes built. But they're currently blocked by concrete barriers as traffic lights haven't been installed yet.

"It needs a traffic light," he said. "Especially if the city continues to build out (that area)."

A photo of the crash Jameson Grieve was involved in back in March 2021 at 170 Street and Ellerslie Road (Supplied).

"Everybody that lives in that southwest corner there has to come through that intersection to basically get anywhere because there's no other connection to the Henday, there's no other connection to Calgary Trail," Grieve added.

"That's kind of your only road, unless you go through the neighbourhood — which I know some people do specifically because that intersection backs up and is so terrible."

'DON'T WANT THIS TO HAPPEN TO ANYONE ELSE'

Southwest Edmontonians have been calling on the city to improve the safety of that intersection for several years, with some bicyclists and pedestrians saying they are afraid to cross there.

According to city data, there were zero collisions involving pedestrians or cyclists at the intersection reported between 2017 and August 2022, year-to-date.

Since 2019, the Edmonton Police Service has counted 62 crashes between motorists at that intersection, including six involving injuries and five hit-and-runs.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," Grieve said. "People have physical and mental trauma because of that intersection, (that) should expedite (the city's) timeline a bit."

Andre Corbould, city manager, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement on Saturday that traffic light installation at the intersection is a "priority" for the city, with a targeted completion of October.

"We know that people in communities right across the city all want their lights sooner rather than later," Corbould said.

The city previously indicated the intersection would receive traffic lights by the end of spring this year. That was then delayed to summer, by the end of August, and now October.

Corbould promised: "We're on it, we're installing them, and it's coming."

According to him, there are more than 150 traffic signals scheduled for installation and upgrading this year.

"That stop sign isn't super visible," Grieve said of 170 Street and Ellerslie Road. "The fact that it's that congested, that high trafficked, and that poorly marked that people can miss stop signs, should weigh pretty heavily on the priority list."