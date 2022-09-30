'It really is a huge step forward': Indigenous court officially opens in Edmonton

A ceremony was held Friday to officially open the new Indigenous court at Alberta's provincial courts.

"The court has been challenged to come up with better ways, more culturally appropriate ways to deal with the issues that face Indigenous communities," said Chief Judge Derek Redman.

"This is our very first concrete step in that regard."

It's part of the Alberta provincial court's Indigenous Justice Strategy, announced Wednesday, to address issues including mistrust in the justice system by Indigenous people, and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children in care and overrepresentation of Indigenous people in custody.

The court has been serving Indigenous people since February, but the official opening ceremony was held Friday, on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

"Today is a day of reflection, but it has to be more than that," said Melanie Orr, CEO of Native Counselling Services of Alberta. "It has to be a day of learning and a day of action, and in celebrating the opening of Indigenous court it really is a huge step forward in addressing the systemic issues that contribute to the overrepresentation of our people in justice and corrections."

Orr said it's designed to work with people to address historical trauma and focuses on healing and rehabilitation. It also gives Indigenous people a more culturally relevant space in the justice system.

Eagle feathers, instead of bibles or holy books, are available for affirming or swearing oaths. Translation services are offered for people wanting to go through processing in their own language, and the court has a protocol for facilitating smudging ceremonies.

Dealing primarily with bail and sentencing hearings, it's open to any accused or offender who is Indigenous and chooses to have their matter dealt with through the Indigenous court.

"They have the option to come to this court to be treated in a way differently from the mainstream," Redman said. "We try and incorporate Indigenous cultural practices, we involve Elders who can assist in the rehabilitation plan.

"Ultimately the goal is to make this court system a court system for every Albertan in the province."