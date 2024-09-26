EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people

    Staff at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Edmonton prepare a giant pizza. (Rachel CrowSpreadingWings/CTV News) Staff at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Edmonton prepare a giant pizza. (Rachel CrowSpreadingWings/CTV News)
    A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.

    Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria says it's receiving four to five orders a week for a pizza that's almost a metre-and-a-half long and wide.

    It's cut up into 200 slices, serves 50 to 60 people, weighs about 20 kgs and costs between $350 to $400 depending on the toppings.

    It also takes an entire team to assemble.

    "We need at least three to four people to cook it. At least two people to deliver it," Nitish Sharma of Big Mama's and Papa's Pizza said. "It's a big pizza and it's a heavy one right? So you need to do some lifting."

    The shop says it takes about 30 minutes to make.

    The pizzeria bought a custom oven to fit the oversized pie and double doors to get it out of the store.

    Once it's ready for delivery it's stored in a heated roof rack, and then it's up to you to fit it through your door. 

    With files from CTV National's Rachel CrowSpreadingWings

