It’s a boy: Edmonton’s New Year’s baby born at 12:05 a.m.
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 2:23PM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 4:26PM MST
Edmonton’s first baby born in the New Year is a boy.
Wallace Ogletree was born at 12:05 a.m. at the Misericordia Community Hospital, a Covenant Health spokesperson said. He weighed nine pounds.
The Misericordia welcomes about 2,800 babies into the world every year.