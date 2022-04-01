'It’s a bummer': Edmonton chops 77 trees near cemetery for new sidewalk, bike lanes

Workers remove trees in the Pleasantview neighbourhood of Edmonton on April 1, 2022. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Workers remove trees in the Pleasantview neighbourhood of Edmonton on April 1, 2022. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island