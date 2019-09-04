'It’s a first and important step': City approves forming anti-racism committee
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 3:56PM MDT
A community advocate hopes an anti-racism committee created by the City of Edmonton will lead to a much-needed conversation both within local government and the larger community.
On Tuesday, city council passed a bylaw to form an anti-racism advisory committee, an idea that was brought to council last spring.
"I think it’s a first and important step towards taking a concrete step to co-create solutions," said advocate Ufuoma Odebala-Fregene.
"It’s something that we have been trying to move forward on for—in fact, centuries, so it’s much needed."
Odebala-Fregene was one of several community members who addressed council to speak of the need of such a taskforce.
"Racism is complex. It’s multi-dimensional. It affects all aspects of peoples' lives," she said.
"We hope that through this dialogue we will begin to co-create solutions, because of course racism is just not about racialized community and Indigenous people—it's about all of us.
"It’s a societal problem."
The cost of the committee is pegged at $300,000 per year.
Before the committee begins work, the bylaw would need to be passed by the full council during the fall budget adjustment meeting.
With files from Jeremy Thompson