A community advocate hopes an anti-racism committee created by the City of Edmonton will lead to a much-needed conversation both within local government and the larger community.

On Tuesday, city council passed a bylaw to form an anti-racism advisory committee, an idea that was brought to council last spring.

"I think it’s a first and important step towards taking a concrete step to co-create solutions," said advocate Ufuoma Odebala-Fregene.

"It’s something that we have been trying to move forward on for—in fact, centuries, so it’s much needed."

Odebala-Fregene was one of several community members who addressed council to speak of the need of such a taskforce.

"Racism is complex. It’s multi-dimensional. It affects all aspects of peoples' lives," she said.

"We hope that through this dialogue we will begin to co-create solutions, because of course racism is just not about racialized community and Indigenous people—it's about all of us.

"It’s a societal problem."

The cost of the committee is pegged at $300,000 per year.

Before the committee begins work, the bylaw would need to be passed by the full council during the fall budget adjustment meeting.

With files from Jeremy Thompson