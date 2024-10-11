EDMONTON
    It's a girl: Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane prepares for baby #4

    Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane and fiancé Mara Teigen are expecting.
    The Edmonton Oilers off-ice family is once again expanding as winger Evander Kane prepares for baby number four.

    His fiancé, Mara Teigen posted a gender reveal video on social media – popping a large balloon filled with pink confetti to reveal they are expecting a girl.

    In an Instagram story Tiegen spoke more about their baby news and how good it feels to tell everyone..

    "I'm so excited," she said in the video, telling her followers how much she loves being a mom.

    "I always wanted so many babies and Evander's like 'this it it'," Tiegen said, adding she'd go for five.

    The couple is already busy with two young boys, Hendrix and Iverson. Kane also has a daughter named Kensington from a previous marriage.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

