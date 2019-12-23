EDMONTON -- Fort Edmonton's Capitol Theatre is hosting a production of Cinderella, but one that puts a different style and an Edmonton spin on the classic fairy tale.

In this production, the story is set in Edmonton and the performance unfolds in a traditional British pantomime.

"Pantomime is not mime," said Jocelyn Alf with the production. "Pantomime is an interactive stage show that is high comedy slapstick usually of a famous fairy tale."

Audience members may take part by actually sharing the stage with the cast. At the very least, they'll be expected to provide boisterous commentary from their seats including booing and cheering.

"It's a great show for families. Kids often have to sit and be quiet during shows. That is not the case here at all," said Alf. "They're encouraged to play with us."

The production runs until Dec. 29.

