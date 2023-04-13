'It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun': Local upcyclers find treasure in trashed clothing
Local businesses are using their sewing skills to give old clothes new lives.
Blenderz Garment Recyclers in Edmonton is taking a different approach to recycling textiles and each week the company turns thousands of pounds of unwanted clothing into ingredients for something new.
"We're the only one that does what we do, like how we do in Canada and as far as I know, North America," said owner Sarah Janzen.
At Blenderz, donated clothing that can be worn is thrifted and sold by the pound rather than the piece. And, unlike other thrift stores, unwearable items are broken down by hand to be reused by designers, upcyclers and other companies in the local economy.
Janzen said she started the company in 2020 after learning how unwanted items from second-hand stores are exported overseas, where only a small portion is actually used.
"There's just an excessive amount of it so a lot of it ends up in the garbage there and it's still good," she added. "It may be reworn but it's not actually being recycled."
Circular Economy Month reports more than 10 million tonnes of clothing goes to landfills in North America per year, with 95 per cent of that able to be reused or recycled. Globally, the textiles industry accounts for around 10 per cent of carbon emissions and up to 20 per cent of industrial water pollution.
Not wanting to waste good materials, Janzen said she started making calls to other people interested in upcycling, which is the process of turning discarded items into new, improved items.
"I started phoning all the makers and seeing if we could come up with some solutions, and we came up with Blenderz," she added. "There are just so many things that you can make out of unusable textiles.
"It's very exciting and I'm so excited to be able to offer this material back in to the community so we can come up with a solution for it."
Blenderz recycles around 2,000 pounds each week and offers workshops to help people use those materials, including a sewing class and workshops on visible mending, rug and pillow making.
"There is so much second-hand stuff and the creativity that's available to remake something, I just want as many people to experience that joy as much as possible," Janzen said.
While her business relies on people tossing out their textiles, Janzen said donating clothing should be a last resort.
Clothing swaps, re-selling or giving old clothes to family or friends are all good ways to keep items out of the garbage, she added.
"Trying to do as much as we can with them before we donate them is so important, because we can't control what the company is going to do with them after we've donated them," Janzen said. "Even using them as rags is probably better than having them exported."
'ANOTHER MAN'S TREASURE'
Emily Whistance-Smith uses thrifted and recycled textiles for her fashion brand De Kill Designs. She said upcycled garments are a great way to spice up a wardrobe or be more environmentally friendly.
"It's a really positive way to keep things from landfills, reduce our amount of waste and it creates very unique pieces," she said. "Seeing the phenomenal things that are ending up as trash is just so heartbreaking.
"It truly is like one man's trash is another man's treasure."
It's normal for people to want to change their look and new clothes make people feel good, Whistance-Smith said, but new doesn't have to mean brand new.
"There's [something] to be said for the fast-fashion industry, like that quick hit of dopamine that we all really like," she added. "I think that we forget that just giving something a little bit of a new twist or having something fit a little bit better, you will get that exact same feeling again."
There are added ethical benefits to buying used or renewed clothing, said designer Rhandi Sandford, owner of Colour Me Weird.
"People should be very conscious of where they're buying their clothes from. Mass production can sometimes be exploiting other people in other countries or even in our country," Sandford said. "Landfills are full of T-shirts that you buy off Shein and then throw away two days later.
"So this kind of gets all the fabrics out of the landfills and you get a nice cute thing to wear."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
-
'Expect to see great things': Optimism at the Stampede Canvas Auction
It’s a sign of spring in Calgary that’s often been called a barometer of the economy and the 2023 Calgary Stampede canvas auction had many people optimistic.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau promotes budget during Regina visit, speaks on natural resources and reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Toronto
-
Toronto’s High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
'They were organized': Toronto employee speaks out after debit machine theft
A Toronto employee whose business lost $8,000 after their debit machine was stolen is warning others to lock up their devices.
Montreal
-
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
-
The Tribune: McGill University student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
A McGill University student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Akwesasne Mohawk Police seize two vehicles in relation to dead migrants investigation
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have seized vehicles believed to be connected to the eight migrants whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River late last month.
Ottawa
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures
The temperature his 29.6 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers drop Game 1 to the London Knights
Following a historic first-round win against Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers fell 5-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the London Knights on Thursday evening.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Arrest results in injury of two officers, police dog and seizure of suspected drugs: WRPS
During the arrest of a wanted man in Waterloo, regional police say two officers and a Police Service Dog were injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
-
'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba
Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.
Vancouver
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid
A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.
-
RCMP lift shelter-in-place order after police swarm Nanaimo home
A Nanaimo neighbourhood was briefly locked down and residents were told to remain inside their homes during a police incident Thursday morning.
-
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Tofino, Ucluelet
Thousands of BC Hydro customers lost power after an excavator crashed into a power line on Thursday afternoon.