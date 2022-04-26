'It's a massive gamble': AUPE worried about wildfire-fighting force staff levels
The government is short-staffing its wildfire-fighting force even though the fire season is already underway, according to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE).
“We should already be up to full speed and at full strength, but the government ordered that the wildfire-fighting season budget cut by about 8 to 12 per cent,” says Mike Dempsey, AUPE vice president.
“It’s a massive gamble that defies expert advice and puts lives, homes, communities, industries and jobs in peril.”
Wildfire season began in March and is expected to last longer than past seasons, according to the AUPE. It added that the government delayed the hiring of seasonal firefighters and the force is now 60 workers short, not counting positions that were cut.
According to the press secretary for the minister of agriculture and forestry, “we’re ready to tackle the 2022 wildfire season,” and Alberta Wildfire is “well-staffed.”
“Alberta, like other wildfire jurisdictions around the world, hires a variety of seasonal staff to complement year-round positions,” added Mackenzie Blyth. “We are still actively recruiting to hire all necessary seasonal staff, aiming for the same number of firefighters employed in 2021.
“Hiring and training take place throughout the winter and spring months, and turnover can be expected for any seasonal position.”
“Training is also running late, meaning that even if the government manages to fill those vacancies, it could be the end of May before everyone is trained and ready to be deployed,” added Dempsey. “Our firefighters fear that the lack of experienced boots on the ground will lead to fires getting out of control, threatening lives and communities.”
The legislated wildfire season runs from March 1 to October 31.
An analysis of the 2016 wildfire season found that “historical data indicates that Alberta now experiences the most wildfires in May and more forest area is burned in May than any other month.”
In May 2019, 301 wildfires started, with three becoming “major wildfire incidents,” according to the AUPE. By the end of that month, 883,414 hectares had been burned in the province. The 2016 Fort McMurray fire also began in May.
“Like any other year, in the case of an extraordinary wildfire season, Alberta Wildfire can request additional resources and specialist assistance from partner agencies across Canada and internationally when required,” said Blyth.
“Sixty-seven per cent of wildfires in 2021 were human caused and 95.25% of all wildfires in Alberta were contained by 10 a.m. the day after their assessment.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Canada donates equivalent of over 100M doses to COVAX, inching closer to 2022 target
Canada has donated the equivalent of more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, the vaccine sharing alliance, as international groups call for distribution help.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Calgary
-
Tax relief or transit improvements? Calgarians and councillors have ideas for city's surplus
The City of Calgary has an extra $147 million and council will decide what to do with it.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
Sask. cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting death
Two more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
Regina
-
Regina man wants government to change SGI legislation following head-on collision
A Regina man wants the government to change SGI legislation in order to receive pain and suffering compensation after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash nearly four years ago.
-
'An apology on our own treaty land': FSIN calls for Pope to visit Sask. residential schools
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called on the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) to arrange for the July 2022 Papal visit to include one of the Saskatchewan residential school grave sites, in a news release Tuesday.
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Toronto
-
World’s once 'oldest drag queen performer' selling costume collection in Toronto
One of Canada oldest and most well known drag queens is putting his special collection of gowns, costumes and jewelry up for sale this weekend.
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming 'Rolling Thunder' bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, but he distanced himself from a controversial guest speaker.
-
Ottawa Bylaw prepared to crack down on violations during 'Rolling Thunder' event
The city of Ottawa says there will be no opportunity for entrenchment in the downtown core during the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle rally.
-
No date for opening western LRT Stage 2 extension
The city of Ottawa says labour and supply chain issues are putting pressure on finishing the western extension of Stage 2 LRT on time.
Kitchener
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police look to open second office, looking at downtown location
North Bay police are looking at opening a second police station, with the downtown as a potential location. It is one of the suggestions considered in the police service’s five-year strategic plan presented Tuesday.
-
New paintball business opening in Sudbury
Nickel City Paintball is set to open in June, giving all paintball lovers in the north a chance to play locally.
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
Winnipeg
-
Note found in accused’s fridge contained PINs to Eduardo Balaquit’s bank cards, jury hears
A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench jury the expert testimony of a forensic identification officer in the ongoing Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial.
-
Swoop to suspend service between Winnipeg and Toronto
Low fare airline Swoop said it is suspending flights between Winnipeg and Toronto, citing the aviation industry’s labour shortage as a factor.
-
Aging roadways mixed with extreme weather makes perfect recipe for potholes
Not only did Winnipeggers have to suffer through a cold and extra snowy winter followed by a late April storm, they are now dealing with the aftermath on the roads—potholes.
Vancouver
-
Opposition piles on after B.C. premier drops F-bomb during question period
The day after Premier John Horgan uttered an expletive during a heated exchange with the opposition in the B.C. legislature, the criticism continues from Liberal house leader Todd Stone.
-
Man who downed 25 drinks, injured head on sidewalk sues downtown Vancouver bars
A bartender who suffered a serious head injury after downing dozens of alcoholic beverages in a single night has filed a lawsuit alleging he was over-served at a number of downtown Vancouver establishments.
-
Man rescued from cliff had been boating alone to avoid BC Ferries crowds
A man whose boat sank while he was travelling from the Sunshine Coast to Squamish told rescue crews who found him freezing-cold and soaked on a cliff that he was trying to avoid BC Ferries.
Vancouver Island
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight
The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
'The best little lady': Beacon Hill Children's Farm says goodbye to 30-year-old miniature horse
Staff are mourning the loss of a beloved miniature horse at Beacon Hill Children's Farm.
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.