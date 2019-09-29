EDMONTON—A Calgary artist may not have snagged the attention of legendary singer Elton John during his tour stop in Edmonton on Saturday, but he did get engaged.

Phillip Bandura made the trip up with the hope of getting John’s autograph on an art piece he brought with him.

The artwork, which he calls a gay bomb, is shaped like a bomb and features petri dishes filled with glitter coordinated with the pride flag colours.

John purchased one of Bandura’s gay bombs from a Calgary art director nearly 10 years ago.

Bandura hoped to get John to sign another piece to help the End of the Rainbow Foundation raise money. It’s a not-for-profit organization that helps members of the LGBTQ2S+ community who are facing persecution find refuge in Canada.

Bandura told CTV News Edmonton he decided not to take the actual gay bomb art piece into the concert in case security didn’t let them in, as they didn’t want to miss out on the concert.

He hopes that the "Tiny Dancer" singer will hear his story and get in touch with him.

However, the evening wasn't a total loss: Bandura proposed to his partner, David, at the concert and the two are now engaged.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson