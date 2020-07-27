EDMONTON -- A package was taken off of Omar Hajar’s front step last week.

The theft was captured on his doorbell camera, the thief leaving in a waiting car.

Hajar’s not the first person to be a victim of a so-called “porch pirate,” but he wants the thief to know that the contents of the package could have an impact on someone’s health.

“Medical masks to non-medical masks, gloves, surgical gowns, reusable gowns, disposable gowns.”

Hajar owns a company called Canadian PPE Safety Supplies. He said the package had surgical caps that were destined for a dozen surgeons, who need them to operate on patients.

“It’s a ripple effect,” he said. “So it starts with the surgery cap, where it’s need in the surgery room. The ones that I know right now that are using them need new ones, so it’s likely going to delay an appointment.”

Hajar contacted police, and they came out to investigate. He also contacted UPS and let them know that someone may have been following their delivery truck.

CTV News Edmonton has also reached out to UPS, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Hajar believes the thief has probably done this many times before, and doesn’t give a lot of thought to what’s in the packages.

He hopes others will check their security cameras and report stolen packages to police, in hopes it will help them catch the porch pirate.