EDMONTON -- WARNING: Readers may find some details disturbing

A newborn baby girl was found in an northeast apartment building by residents in a laundry room Sunday.

Police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that an unattended three-day old infant was located in the area of 65 Street and 129 Avenue Sunday afternoon. The baby was transported to hospital by EMS as a precaution but appears fine.

Residents say the man who found the newborn heard noises early Sunday morning but thought it was a cat inside the locked laundry room.

“There was a baby in the laundry room and everybody’s like, ‘No way, you’re kidding,” building resident James Cook told CTV News Edmonton in an interview.

“It could have been worse but that’s a pretty terrible sight to walk in and see a fresh, newborn baby with the cord still attached on top of a washer or dryer,” he added.

The investigation into who left the girl there continues. Police say the baby is in good health.

“They don’t know for sure yet,” said Cook. “I don’t even think they caught the lady because they couldn’t find her the other night. There’s a few of us trying to figure out who this lady could be and why would she do this.”

“Most of the parents here, they’re some nice people, they just can’t believe it,” added Cook. “I know some of the moms and they just sit and cry after something like this.”

In a statement to media, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it canvassed the building and neighbourhood to help locate the three-day old infant's mother.

“We’re thankful for the resident who found the infant and took care of her until EMS and police arrived,” Detective Kurt Schlosser said.

“As the child was born recently, we are concerned for the health and wellbeing of the mother."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Covenant Health said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that a situation like this is exactly why they created the Angel Cradle at two of their hospitals.

The Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals have special doors where a newborn can be safely and anonymously left by anyone.

When a baby is placed in an Angel Cradle an alarm sounds in one minute to alert medical staff.

The infant remains in Alberta Children's Services care.