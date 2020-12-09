EDMONTON -- After the announcement of more restrictions in Alberta, many salons have offered extended hours in order to serve as many clients as possible before midnight Saturday, when legally they have to close.

"We've been getting lots of calls, lots of people online booking, I've gotten lots of messages on my phone," said Sonya Razaey, owner of Studio Hare. "We're trying to get as many people as we can, still abiding by the rules."

With the COVID-19 capacity restrictions already in place, Razaey says they can only have seven clients in the salon at one time. The only way to get more customers in the store is to extend their hours until Sunday’s shutdown. But even then, they can't accommodate everyone.

"Just please be patient and if we can’t get you in then my sincerest apologies, there’s only so much we can do and hopefully we see everyone when we reopen again."

This closure will mark the second time businesses like hair salons will be forced to shut down.

Mark Buhler, owner of HQ SalonSpa in Sherwood Park says it's a tough pill to swallow, especially right before the holidays. He has over 50 employees, and all will be out of work for at least the next four weeks.

"It's pretty hard for Christmas to send 50 people home on unemployment but that's the route it's going," said Buhler.

With skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers, both salons CTV News spoke to weren't surprised by Tuesday's announcement, and say they're happy to hear about increased provincial support.

"What happened in the spring, that didn't help us at all, so hopefully this go around we get more relief," said Buhler.

Razaey says she hopes this four-week shutdown is the end of the pandemic restrictions.

"If it’s longer than that I know a lot of small businesses are already suffering but will suffer an even greater amount."

The restrictions will last at least four weeks, but could be longer if the number of active cases continue to climb, officials warned.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg