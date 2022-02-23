'It's about the coaching for me': Female assistant coach thriving with the U of A's Golden Bears
A skilled hockey player from Fairview, Alta., with a knack for coaching was handpicked by the head coach of the University of Alberta’s Golden Bears Hockey to join the team's staff.
Throughout her career, Rachel Wiebe, 22, told CTV News she has primarily played for men's teams. But, it was always a long-term dream to play for the U of A Pandas, the school's female team
“I had always wanted to play on the Pandas since I could skate,” she explained.
“My parents put me on skates as soon as I could walk. I'd always dreamed of coming to come play here.”
Before making her way to Edmonton, Wiebe was attending school and playing women’s hockey in Grande Prairie.
Eventually she made the difficult decision to quit playing because of too many concussions and began coaching, which led to a multitude of opportunities.
When she decided to transfer to the U of A for school, Wiebe reached out to Howie Draper, the Pandas head coach, to try and achieve her childhood dream “in some capacity.”
She joked she would even “fill water bottles,” if necessary.
Well, the team did more than that. She was offered an assistant coach position for the 2019-2020 season. That’s how she met Ian Herbers, head coach for the Golden Bears.
Wiebe recalls Herbers reaching out to her over the summer.
“He said, ‘Hey, I would like you on my team as an assistant coach. Are you interested?’”
“I said, “Yeah, absolutely,’” she laughed.
While she’s now coaching for a men’s team, she said all the staff and players have been respectful, supportive and receptive of her feedback.
“You’ve got a wide range of skill-sets and experience and the players do too. They've come from all over,” she explained. “So as much as I’m able to contribute to their game and help develop them, they help contribute to my knowledge of the game as well.”
Wiebe told CTV News it can be intimidating to be the only woman in the room but pushes past the discomfort with her confidence in the sport and her abilities.
“You get over that intimidation,” she said.
“Any assistant coach joining a new program, you have to earn the players respect through your knowledge of the game, your worth ethic, your passion for it. That's male or female, it doesn't really matter the gender in my mind, it's about the coaching for me.”
Wiebe said while stigma and stereotypes around women in male dominated sports still exists, it’s becoming less and less all the time.
“Fortunately, you are starting to see more women in sport and more women in men’s leagues.”
“I think seeing a growing number of women getting into it helps younger girls think like, ‘OK there’s someone that looks like me on this men’s team, maybe that’s something that I want to do,’” adding that an opportunity like this has to be earned every single day.
- BC Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff
- 'Great young team that is hungry to win': Canucks' hire first-ever female assistant general manager
Even though Wiebe is still working on her degree, she hopes to stay with the Golden Bears and “see where it goes.”
“For me, what I try to offer the team is I focus lots on the little details with them and make sure it’s the little battles they need to win to be successful overall,” she said.
“You’re always a student of the game, you’re always learning.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
Calgary
-
'Difficult to predict': Alberta government confronts highly volatile oil prices as it prepares forecast for upcoming provincial budget
High oil prices will be a cornerstone of Alberta’s upcoming provincial budget, but forecasting the volatile commodity amidst international conflict in Eastern Europe could prove to be a difficult task for finance minister Travis Toews.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Many in Sask. have close ties to the Ukraine and are folloing the Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
No charges for Montreal police officer who shot and killed armed man in distress
Two officers driving a police cruiser intercepted Sheffield Matthews, 41, when he was near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue in Montreal's NDG borough just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2020. He was armed with a knife.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family and their supporters are calling for an investigation into the incident and for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's director of education to resign
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire marshal, Sudbury police investigate suspicious barber shop fire
Another suspicious fire is under investigation in Sudbury. Fire crews responded around midnight and responded to the blaze in a strip mall on Lasalle Boulevard after receiving a call from a passerby.
-
'Haunted' landmark in South Porcupine gets new owners who want to revitalize Timmins
Brighter days are on the horizon for the Airport Hotel in South Porcupine. The iconic landmark in the east end of Timmins has a new owner.
-
Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Should Manitobans be worried about flooding after this extra snowy winter?
With Manitobans experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date, many people may be worried about what this means for spring flooding.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
Contentious and complicated: What's ahead as Abbotsford works to upgrade dikes
The province has said it will allocate millions to support community climate change preparedness and emergency management. This includes rebuilding dikes, although it’s not clear exactly how much money will go toward this.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Langford middle school highlights acts of kindness in recognition of Pink Shirt Day
Spencer Middle School in Langford, B.C. is marking Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 23) with hundreds of examples of kind gestures its students have made in the past week.