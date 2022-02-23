'It's about the coaching for me': Female assistant coach thriving with the U of A's Golden Bears

Rachel Wiebe, assistant coach for the Golden Bears. Rachel Wiebe, assistant coach for the Golden Bears.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war

The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island