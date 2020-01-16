EDMONTON -- On Nov. 21, 2009, Jody Holba’s rifle strap broke and the gun fell to the ground, firing a bullet into the hunter’s back and through his armpit.

It took STARS Air Ambulance 23 minutes to reach Holba and his son on the island in the North Saskatchewan River west of Stony Plain.

“I remember distinctly saying, ‘If you don’t get that chopper in the air, I’m done,’” he recalled to CTV News Edmonton.

“My primary goal was not to pass away in front of my son.”

Today, Holba says he couldn’t feel better thanks to the organization.

He shared his story on Thursday, speaking at the launch of the STARS Lottery, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the next person that needs help,” Holba said.

Alberta’s campaign raises roughly one-third of STARS’ funding for the year.

The 27th STARS lottery offers 2,575 prizes – including dream homes across the province, travel packages, and cash – valued at a collective $4.9 million.

If it sells out, the lottery will raise the organization $12.4 million, which will be put towards Alberta’s three air ambulance bases in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Calgary.

“The amazing thing about the lottery is it fuels our innovation. All of the growth that we've had over the last 35 years is because of the support of Albertans,” said John Gogan, director for operations for northern and central Alberta.

“We’re able to look around the world for equipment that will allow us to deliver a higher level of care.”

In 2019, Alberta STARS crews went on 1,434 missions, assisting in medical, vehicle and trauma emergencies.

STARS’ fleet currently consists of Airbus BK117, Airbus H145 and AugustaWestland AW139 helicopters. In 2018, the not-for-profit began plans to update its fleet to consist of nine Airbus H145s.

While provincial and federal government contributions totalled nearly $29 million last year for the Alberta and B.C. STARS chapter, the funds accounted for just 37 per cent of STARS revenue. Donations and fundraising make up the majority of the organization’s other dollars.

“If you have purchased a lottery ticket or helped STARS in any way, you are part of every mission we fly,” Gogan said.

The STARS Lottery Edmonton Dream Home is located at 6203 Hampton Gray Avenue and is valued at $927,780. It was built by Concept Homes and boasts striking views and luxurious finishes.

The lottery is also advertising a $1-million early bird prize, vacations in southeast Asia’s Borneo, the U.K., Spain and Italy, as well as vehicles by Mercedes-Benz, GMC and Lexus.

Full details on the contest can be found online.