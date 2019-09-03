A group of local swimmers has been jumping into the North Saskatchewan River for the last two years.

The Edmonton River Swimmers gather several times each summer to go for a swim. On Monday, it was a three-kilometre swim from Terwillegar Park to the Fort Edmonton bridge.

"We have such a lovely river and it's so under-utilized," said swimmer Jason Britton. "I really feel like people need to be out there, using it."

The swimmers warn that there are natural hazards like rocks to watch out for, and they never swim alone.

They often get surprised looks from bystanders, but organizer Elise Gaudet said the water quality is better than many might expect.

"It's actually cleaner now than it's been in a hundred years," Gaudet said. "There was a time when it wasn't safe to swim in, but it is now."

The bigger challenge has been the cooler weather, making getting in and out of the warmer river a bit chilling.

The Edmonton River Swimmers will be back in the water together in 2020.