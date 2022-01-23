'It's all about pets': Edmonton Pet Expo returns for more family fun

Animal lovers and pet owners have a chance to learn about and shop for their furry or feathered creatures this weekend.

After postponing last year's event, organizers and local vendors were happy to return to the Edmonton Expo Centre to help teach people about animals. https://petexpo.ca/

"It's all about pets," said Louise Reinich, show producer. "If you are an animal lover or a pet lover, this is a show for you."

Reinich told CTV News that many people relied on pets as companions through the pandemic.

"For some, it was a very quick decision to get a pet (during COVID-19)," she added. "This is really the support system for them because they can come here, learn about the needs and any issues they're having."

The event features 50 vendors selling pet treats, supplies, and decor for cats and dogs to birds and goats. Several animal meet-and-greets and trick shows are also scheduled.

"We try to bring as big of a variety of animals as we can," Reinich said. "People are very, very happy to get out."

The event is open until 5 p.m. Sunday.