Students at Mayfield School in Edmonton got an early starting on trick or treating with the annual Trunk or Treat event Thursday morning.

Staff and parents decorated the trunks of their vehicles and set up in the school parking lot. They welcomed students from pre-kindergarten to grade 6, giving away candy, pencils, stickers and glow sticks."They get to travel safely in our parking lot, from trunk to trunk," explained Principal Maureen Winter. "We're not going to get anything done today, it's all about the fun."

The event also allows the school special needs students to go trick or treating in a safe environment.

This is the third annual Trunk or Treat event.