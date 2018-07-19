

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press





People who want to see what Alberta is doing with school curriculum changes can look for themselves online.

Education Minister David Eggen says his department has posted the raw proposals for changes to what students in kindergarten to Grade 4 are taught.

Eggen says he had hoped to polish the proposals after getting feedback from teachers, parents, and others, but says it's best to get the existing information to the public.

Until now, Albertans could only see the proposed changes if they went to meetings and agreed to leave behind all written material provided by organizers.

That led to confusion over what was being proposed in the first part of a sweeping multi-year curriculum overhaul.

Eggen has said any changes will continue to emphasize the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, but will also include climate change, gender diversity and sexual orientation.

To view the curriculum, click here.