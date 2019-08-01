Another fixture in Edmonton’s ever-developing downtown officially opened Thursday.

Situated across the street from Rogers Place, the J.W. Marriott contains the nearly 9,000-square-foot ‘Wayne Gretzky Ballroom’ and a $4,500 per night “Presidential Suite”.

It’s the 250th ‘Marriott’-branded hotel to open in Canada. It’s also the third ‘J.W. Marriott’ in the country. The others are in Vancouver and Muskoka, Ont.

“It will attract eyes that typically wouldn’t have looked at our city before,” said Steven Walton, Director of Sales and Marketing for J.W. Marriott Edmonton, who added the hotel employs between 350 and 400 people.

“We will be the ‘living room’ of Ice District,” Walton said while sitting in the middle of the spacious lobby, which sits in between a pair of restaurants called Kindred and Braven.

The hotel portion of the 192-metre tower, takes up the bottom 22 floors. It has 346 rooms, an executive lounge, an infinity pool, spa, and an Archetype brand fitness gym.

According to online rates, a one night’s stay at the J.W. Marriott Edmonton ranged anywhere between $143 and $509 per night.

“It’s beautiful. We haven’t even gone up to our rooms yet but the front foyer is absolutely stunning,” said Ally Paul, who was visiting from Toronto on business.

“Everybody’s so kind. I mean, I know everyone’s on their best behaviour but really, its great hospitality.”

The Katz Group owned building also features several Edmonton Oilers-themed touches, including ballrooms and meeting rooms named after Oilers legends, including Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Mark Messier.

“I’m a Marriott fan. I stay in Marriotts all over the world,” said Edmonton resident Dale Reinke, “So it’s great to have a high class Marriott right in downtown Edmonton.”

The west facing portion overlooks the Ice District plaza and future skating rink, with an estimated completion of spring 2020.

“I think there will be a natural gravitation to see what it’s all about,” Walton said.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re wearing an Oilers jersey or a three-piece suit, everyone will be welcome here.”