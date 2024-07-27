'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Titchener plans to open her home to wildfire evacuees from the small mountain town after a fast-moving wildfire tore through the park Wednesday.
"I'm here today because Jasper is a very special place," Titchener said. "The people there would literally give you the shirt off their back."
She and her family have a strong connection to the mountain town, Titchener said. Her brother lived there, and her family took yearly trips to the area.
In 2016, when her brother was crushed by a boulder and paralyzed, Titchener said Jasper was one of three communities that came to his aid.
"(In) Jasper they raised like $50,000 for him," she said. "You can't even understand how connected these people are with each other, and how strong they are.
"I know they will get through this."
Titchener's brother is one of 25,000 people who were forced to flee the national park on Monday night.
While he was able to escape the fire – the building where he lived was one of the 358 structures reportedly destroyed.
Titchener said it's been difficult for everyone over the past few days as they scoured social media for any information on what remained and what had been claimed by the fire.
Many of the images they found, she added, were unrecognizable.
On the left, a Google Street View photo of Geikie Street in Jasper, Alta, in 2022. On the right, a photo sent to Kim Titchener of the Geikie Street, where her brother's apartment was, after a wildfire on July 24, 2024. "It didn't look like Jasper," she said. "And then I started to recognize it, and then I could see that some of my friends' houses were burning … we only just got the image last night of my brother's home and it's completely gone."
Wanting to help in any way she can, Titchener has been gathering donations, organizing care packages and is busy making sure her home is ready to welcome wildfire evacuees.
"I'm getting all my bedrooms ready," she said. "I normally take in Ukrainian refugees. I don't have anybody right now, so I can just take (people) in as a bed and breakfast."
Titchener said Jasper is a special place that brings people together from around the world, and she knows the park – and the people who call it home – with some help and some time.
"It's more than the buildings, It's more than the homes – It's a sense of place, it's a community and those pieces are still there," she said.
On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would be matching individual donations to the Red Cross to help Jasper and other Alberta communities affected by wildfires.
Donations can be made on the Red Cross website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
Olympics organizers confident triathlon will go ahead despite rain impact on Seine
Paris 2024 organizers are confident the triathlon events will take place as scheduled on Tuesday even though recent rainfall might lead to Sunday's swimming training session being cancelled due to concerns over the water quality in the Seine.
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
